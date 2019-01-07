App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CLSA downgrades Bajaj Auto to ‘sell’, cuts target to Rs 2,450

Export and three-wheeler growth is likely to taper, it said, adding that there is pressure visible in domestic two-wheelers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CLSA has downgraded its rating on Bajaj Auto to ‘sell’ from ‘outperform’ and has cut target to Rs 2,450. Previously, the target stood at Rs 2,850 apiece and this reduction implies a downside of 14 percent.

Export and three-wheeler growth is likely to taper, it said, adding that there is pressure visible in domestic two-wheelers.

Further, a fall in commodity and rupee recovery makes it less positive on exports.

The stock fell over a percent in the past one month, but in the past three days, it has grown a percent.

At the close of market hours on Friday, Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,734.65.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 09:15 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.