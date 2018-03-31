App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 31, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

CIL records highest offtake of 2 mn tonnes in a day

Coal India Ltd has recorded the highest offtake of 2 million tonnes (MT) in a single day on March 28, with railways helping movement of highest number of 289.5 rakes from CIL's own sidings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India Ltd has recorded the highest offtake of 2 million tonnes (MT) in a single day on March 28, with railways helping movement of highest number of 289.5 rakes from CIL's own sidings.

Clubbed with supplies at private coal washeries and good sheds, railways has helped movement of 344.5 coal rakes on March 28, 2018.

"The synergy between CIL and railway has made it possible to surpass the benchmark of 342 rakes per day set for tiding over the crisis for coal faced by power and other industrial consumers. The day also witnessed another record of dispatching 252 rakes in a single day to power plants as against the daily target of 230 rakes," an official release said.

CIL and railways strengthened their synergic efforts to overcome the crisis faced by thermal power plants from the month of July 2017, since they were called upon to meet the deficit in generation of power by hydro, nuclear and solar power generators, it said.

related news

The thermal power producers were in crisis, as they did not carry adequate stocks at the plants to cope up with the spurt in generation needs. This was due to their reduced intake of contracted quantities of coal during 2016-17 due to subdued generation demand.

The relentless effort has resulted in an impressive growth of 7% in loading for Power Sector by Rail mode during the current year. The daily average despatch to power plants during the last ten days has also crossed the target of 1.4 MT.

As a result, the stocks at the power stations' end which had plunged to the lowest level of about 7 MT during October, 2017, has now improved to 16 MT, despite rapid increase in coal consumption.

With the continuing cooperation from Railways, CIL is expected to achieve record offtake of about 581 MT during the current fiscal, registering a growth of 7 per cent.

Having realised the potential for moving over 340 rakes of coal produced from CIL in a single day, increased thrust is being made to carry forward the momentum to bring the power sector out of criticality and to meet the demands of other sectors of consumers.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.