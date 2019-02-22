App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cidco to build a Rs 273-cr coastal road in Navi Mumbai

The 9.5-km road will be developed in two phases and the tenders will be soon bid out, the authority said on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Navi Mumbai town planning authority Cidco is planning to build a coastal road to conncet Kharghar with Belapur at an estimated cost of Rs 273 crore.

The 9.5-km road will be developed in two phases and the tenders will be soon bid out, the authority said on Friday.

"Our board has already given the approval for the project, which will not just decongest the city but also become a catalyst for growth of Navi Mumbai," Cidco said in the statement.

Cidco is currently undertaking various developmental works including the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport, metro corridors, corporate parks and mass affordable housing projects, among others.

related news

Meanwhile, the authority has also approved the detailed project report, prepared by state-run Rites, for two metro lines-the 7.12-km Khandeshwar-Taloja MIDC corridor 2, and the 3.87-km line 3 from Pendhar to Taloja MIDC.

The authority has also proposed four more metro corridors (lines 2,3&4) to be built at a cost of Rs 2,820.20 crore, Rs 1,850.14 crore and Rs 1,270.17 crore, respectively.

"However, the DPR for line 4 from Khandeshwar to the Navi Mumbai international airport with a length of 4.17 km is kept on hold and decision on the same will be taken on a timely basis," it said.

The authority further said the work on the 11-km line 1 connecting Belapur to Pendhar is in full swing and will be completed as per schedule.

As per approved funding pattern for metro lines 2 & 3, the special purpose vehicles that will be set up for the projects, will receive 20 percent funding share each from Central and state governments with the balance 60 percent being borne by Cidco.

However, for metro line 3, balance funding will be shared by MIDC along with Cidco on a proportionate basis.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 06:39 pm

tags #Business #CIDCO #Companies #Navi Mumbai #road

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.