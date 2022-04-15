English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    China central bank keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, matching expectations

    The People's Bank of China said it was keeping the rate on 150 billion yuan ($23.52 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85% from the previous operation.

    Reuters
    April 15, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST
    The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.

    The Chinese national flag flutters in central Beijing.


    China's central bank kept the interest rate unchanged on Friday as it rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans, matching market expectations, despite Beijing calling for more monetary stimulus to cushion an economic slowdown.

    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 150 billion yuan ($23.52 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans CNMLF1YRRP=PBOC to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85% from the previous operation.

    Thirty-one out of the 45 traders and analysts, or nearly 70% of all participants in a Reuters poll, forecast no change to the MLF rate.

    With 150 billion yuan worth of MLF loans maturing on Friday, the operation resulted in zero net cash injection into the banking system.

    The central bank also injected 10 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos CN7DRRP=PBOC while keeping the borrowing cost unchanged at 2.1%, according to an online statement.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #medium-term lending facility #MLF #PBOC #People`s Bank of China
    first published: Apr 15, 2022 07:30 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.