English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Section 80C up for a revamp?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ChatGPT and HR: Great support tool but not a replacement for human judgement

    Due to its interactive nature, HR tech industry leaders feel it can quickly provide excellent employee support and help HR professionals to do away with some mundane regular tasks, and let them focus on more strategic work.

    Abhishek Sahu
    January 27, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
    Talent experts feel factors like passion, culture and synergies between employees are attributes of humans and not bots/AI.

    Talent experts feel factors like passion, culture and synergies between employees are attributes of humans and not bots/AI.

    There is much chatter about ChatGPT. From cracking MBA exams to writing an upcoming Union budget speech, the AI-powered chatbot is showcasing glimpses of future tech.

    But it has also given rise to fears of jobs being made redundant, including in human resources management, due to ChatGPT's strong suits of modifying its answers based on human inputs.

    However, While ChatGPT and other chatbots can automate certain HR tasks, Sourabh Deorah, CEO and co-founder of Advantage Club, an employee benefits firm, is confident that they cannot replace human judgement or decision-making. It is a great support tool but not a replacement for human judgement or decision-making capabilities, he believes.

    Due to its interactive nature, leaders in the HR technology industry feel the chatbot can quickly provide excellent employee support and help HR professionals to do away with some mundane regular tasks, and let them focus on more strategic work.