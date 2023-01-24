English
    Decoding the evolving job roles and skill requirements of the BPM industry

    There are new roles that didn't exist until some years ago. For instance, Accenture Operations has campaign management specialists and social media community managers, sourcing specialists and analytics modelling experts.

    Abhishek Sahu
    January 24, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    The active and accessible BPM talent in India is a little over 1.8 million, according to specialist staffing company Xpheno.

    The Business Process Management or BPM industry is going through a massive overhaul when it comes to talent requirements. Industry experts at IT major Accenture say job roles in BPM have increased in complexity and require specialised domain and functional expertise, and advisory skills.

    In fact, there are new roles that didn't exist until some years ago. For instance, Accenture Operations has campaign management specialists and social media community managers, sourcing specialists and analytics modelling experts.

    Similarly, BPM firm WNS’ multi-faceted approach is underpinned by deep domain knowledge, technology, and talent to enable cost-effective digital solutions for its clients.

    For example, in a traditional claims process, customers would call the customer care centre to inform it about the notification of loss and it would be attended to by a customer care agent. Then post the call, the calculating and processing part of the claim process would start.