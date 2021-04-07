English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Centre extends PLI scheme for manufacturing of air conditioners, LEDs and solar PV modules

Government has announced Rs. 4500 crore worth of benefits for solar photovoltaic modules, Rs. 6238 crore for LED bulbs. Incentives will be direct subsidies based on incremental production given to global champions who can bring in economies of scale, Piyush Goyal said.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal, said as a result of the policy, at least one crore families will benefit as a result of more jobs.

Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal, said as a result of the policy, at least one crore families will benefit as a result of more jobs.

The Union Cabinet on April 7 approved the extension of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the domestic manufacturing of air conditioners, LEDs and high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules.

"The government wants India to become an important part of the global manufacturing and trade value chain. The list of products chosen for manufacturing incentives have been carefully chosen keeping this in mind. The companies who get benefit under thee scheme, will be chosen based on well defined criteria," Commerce and Industry Ministry Piyush Goyal, said.

The government has announced Rs. 4500 crore worth of benefits for solar PV module manufacturing with an aim to make India 'aatmanirbhar' in the crucial sector of solar panels, Goyal said. The latest move is expected to establish upto 10,000 MW of additional annual manufacturing capacity for solar PV modules and lead to direct employment for 10,000 people.

The PLI benefits will go down to the component level for both ACs and LEDs with 4-6 percent incentive given to manfacturers over the next 5-years.

The minister said the demand for air conditioners in India continue to rise, increasing by 15-20 percent annually. While the the government has banned the import of ACs emitting environmental pollutants beyond a certain limit, components have continued to stream in. The latest move is to curb that import flow, and push up the current 25 percent local value addition done in the manufacturing of air conditioners to upto 75 percent, Goyal said.

Close

Related stories

The government has also announced benefits worth Rs. 6238 crore for domestic manufacturing of LED bulbs. Goyal said while 85-90 percent of India's domestic LED requirement is being met by domestic production, local value addition has remained stuck at 40-50 percent.

The PLI scheme is an effort to make the industry globally competitive and geared towards production of high value export oriented items. Before this, the government had announced benefits for six sectors. Last week, the Cabinet approved a scheme to promote processed food manufacturing, with an estimated cost of Rs 10,900 crore to the exchequer over the next six years.

Earlier in the year, the Centre had approved Rs 15,000 crore in incentives for domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and Rs 7,350 crore for production of laptops, tablet computers, all-in-one personal computers and servers in the country.

In all, 13 PLI schemes are being implemented by the Centre of which 9 have been approved till now by the Centre. These include benefits for automobiles, IT hardware including mobile phones & telecom equipment, white goods, chemical cells and textiles.

Goyal said after the entire PLI policy is implemented, atleast one crore families will benefit as a result of more jobs.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #air conditioners #LEDs #Piyush Goyal #PLI scheme #solar PVs
first published: Apr 7, 2021 03:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.