CCI's Android antitrust order: Google says it will cooperate with watchdog after SC's decision

Google will cooperate with the Competition Commission of India "on the way forward" while continuing to appeal against the watchdog's Android antitrust order, the company said on January 20.

"We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal. Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and OEMs and played a key role in India’s digital transformation" a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

On January 19, the Supreme Court declined to stay Google's appeal against CCI's order that had directed the tech giant to modify its conduct towards smartphone makers through a range of corrective measures besides imposing a penalty of Rs 1,338 crore for exploiting its dominant position in Android in October 2022.

However, the apex court has given another week to comply with the CCI order. It also asked the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to dispose of the case by March 31.

Last week, Google had warned that CCI's directions will make smartphones more expensive, lead to higher cost for app developers, harm the internet, increase risks to privacy and even pose threats for individual and national security.

"Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources," the company said in a blogpost on January 13.

India is Google's largest market in terms of users and a crucial one for its future growth.

The Android operating system powers about 97 percent of the country's 600-million strong smartphone market. India is also among the biggest markets for Google Play in terms of app downloads and users.