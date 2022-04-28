English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Envision sustainability for 100+ years with leaders, decision makers and thinkers. Today, 4pm onwards. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CCI raids on Amazon sellers Cloudtail, Appario: Sources

    Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

    Reuters
    April 28, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    The Competition Commission of India (CCI) launched raids at two top sellers of Amazon.com Inc over violations of domestic competition laws, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

    Wednesday's raids targeted Cloudtail and Appario, the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity, as the details were not public.

    Amazon, which has an indirect equity stake in both sellers, did not immeditately respond to a request for comment.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Amazon #Appario #Business #Clodtail #Companies
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 12:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.