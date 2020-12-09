PlusFinancial Times
CCI raids cement companies on price cartelisation allegations

In 2016, CCI had fined some cement companies Rs 6,700 crore over cartelisation.

Tarun Sharma
Dec 9, 2020 / 06:34 PM IST

Competition Commission of India has conducted searches at offices of at least four cement companies, sources told Moneycontrol.

Searches were conducted at offices of cement companies as CCI suspected them of running a price cartel.

In 2016, CCI had fined some cement companies Rs 6,700 crore over cartelisation.

 
Tarun Sharma
TAGS: #Business #CCI #cement companies
first published: Dec 9, 2020 06:02 pm

