MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

CCI approves Summit India's 23.5% stake-buy in ONGC Tripura Power Company

The transaction represents a credible business opportunity for Summit India (Tripura) as ONGC Tripura Power Company operates a 726.6 MW, fully operational natural gas based power plant in Palatana, Tripura, supplying power to the region of North-East India.

PTI
July 12, 2021 / 10:13 PM IST
ONGC | Representative image

ONGC | Representative image

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the acquisition of 23.5 per cent stake in ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd by Summit India (Tripura).

The transaction represents a credible business opportunity for Summit India (Tripura) as ONGC Tripura Power Company operates a 726.6 MW, fully operational natural gas based power plant in Palatana, Tripura, supplying power to the region of North-East India, according to a notice filed with the regulator.

ALSO READ: NRAI files additional info with CCI, says Zomato, Swiggy force restaurants to offer discounts

Laying down the purpose of proposed transaction, the notice said Summit India (Tripura) is expected to bring in best practices to ONGC Tripura Power Company. "Commission approves proposed acquisition of 23.5% equity share capital of the ONGC Tripura Power Company by Summit India (Tripura)," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet.
PTI
Tags: #CCI #ONGC Tripura Power Company #Summit India
first published: Jul 12, 2021 10:12 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Tech for Skills

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.