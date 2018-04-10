App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 09, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

CCI approves KPIT-Birlasoft deal

The CCI, in a tweet today, said it has approved the "acquisition of digital businesses and IT Services of KPIT by Birlasoft".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod to the amalgamation scheme of Indian IT firms KPIT Technologies and Birlasoft.

The CCI, in a tweet today, said it has approved the "acquisition of digital businesses and IT Services of KPIT by Birlasoft".

In a filing last week, KPIT had notified the exchanges of the approval.

"...the Competition Commission of India, at its meeting held on April 3, 2018, considered the proposed transaction and approved the same under sub-section (1) of Section 31 of the Competition Act, 2002 and issued an approval letter...," the filing said.

In January this year, the two companies had announced an amalgamation scheme, under which shareholders of CK Birla Group firm Birlasoft will get 22 equity shares of the combined KPIT-Birlasoft entity for every nine equity shares of Birlasoft.

KPIT and Birlasoft had said they will first merge Birlasoft into KPIT and later split the combined entity into two public companies. One of the entities will focus on automotive engineering and mobility solutions, while the other will engage in enterprise digital business.

tags #Birlasoft deal #Business #CCI #Companies #KPIT Technologies

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.