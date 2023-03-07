CBDC will take new shape once private sector finds more use cases, says RBI's Ajay Kumar Choudhary

Once the private sector finds more use cases, the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will take a new shape, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Executive Director Ajay Kumar Choudhary said during a conversation at Moneycontrol's inaugural India Fintech Conclave (IFC) on March 7.

The private sector was welcome to innovate and participate in CBDC, Choudhary added. "CBDC will continue to be here, and it will be tested for all use cases," said RBI's ED.

(This is a breaking story, please come back for more updates)