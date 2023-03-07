English
    India Fintech Conclave | RBI ED says a committee is formed for fintech regulation

    Speaking at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave, Ajay Kumar Choudhary said that regulating and introducing innovation in fintechs is always a challenge.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST
    RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary (left) in conversation with Moneycontrol's Banking editor Dinesh Unnikrishnan at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave, held on March 7, 2023

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has formed a committee for regulation of fintechs, said RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary.

    Speaking at Moneycontrol's India Fintech Conclave on March 7, Choudhary said that regulating and introducing innovation in fintechs is always a challenge.

    "Regulators need to keep an watchful eye on the risks by fintechs and big techs. The risk posed by fintech startups and big techs is different," said Choudhary.

    Highlighting the role of the regulator, Choudhary said that a framework for fintechs lending ecosystem is being worked upon by RBI.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for updates)

