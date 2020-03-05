App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cathay Pacific fined £500,000 by UK watchdog over massive data breach

The Information Commissioner's Office said in a statement on March 4 that it has ordered Cathay Pacific to pay 500,000 pounds for failing to protect the security of its customers' personal data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has been fined HK$5 million ($645,000 approx.) by Britain's privacy watchdog over a huge data leak of more than nine million customers including passport numbers and credit card details.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement on March 4 that it has ordered the airline to pay 500,000 pounds for "failing to protect the security of its customers' personal data".

Between October 2014 and May 2019, a lack of security measures on the carrier's computer systems led to a massive data breach involving 9.4 million customers around the world, including 111,578 from the UK, according to the ICO.

Close

"People rightly expect when they provide their personal details to a company, that those details will be kept secure to ensure they are protected from any potential harm or fraud," Steve Eckersley, ICO Director of Investigations said.

related news

"That simply was not the case here." He added that multiple serious deficiencies they found "fell well below" standard and the airline failed to satisfy four out of five of the National Cyber Security Centre's basic guidance.

The Hong Kong-based airline in October 2018 admitted that about 860,000 passport numbers, 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value (CVV) were accessed.

Other compromised passenger data included nationalities, dates of birth, phone numbers, emails and physical addresses.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Business #Cathay Pacific #Hong Kong #UK #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.