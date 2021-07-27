MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cashify acquires retail solution platform UniShop

Cashify was founded in 2013 by was founded in 2013 by Nakul Kumar, Mandeep Manocha and Amit Sethi.

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Cashify, operated by Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd, currently has 60 offline stores across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in Tier 2 cities like Patna, Kanpur and Ranchi. (Representative image)

Cashify, operated by Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd, currently has 60 offline stores across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in Tier 2 cities like Patna, Kanpur and Ranchi. (Representative image)

Cashify, which sells used smartphones, said it had acquired omnichannel retail solution platform UniShop for an undisclosed amount.

Following the deal, UniShop will be rebranded as PhoneShop. Unishop's founder Hitashi Garg, its tech chief Ankit Kushwaha, and its team will join Cashify, VCCircle reported.

A spokesperson for Cashify told VCCircle that the deal comprised cash and equity.

The company was founded in 2013 by Nakul Kumar, Mandeep Manocha and Amit Sethi.

Cashify, operated by Manak Waste Management Pvt Ltd, currently has 60 offline stores across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and in Tier 2 cities like Patna, Kanpur and Ranchi. It plans to expand to 150 stores in a year-and-a-half.

Close

"The opportunity to take small businesses online is the next big e-commerce wave. A seller today should have an online presence to attract the customers for convenience and better reach," said Nakul Kumar, COO and co-founder, Cashify, as quoted by BusinessLine.

In March, the re-commerce marketplace raised $15 million from Singapore-based Olympus Capital Asia.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cashify
first published: Jul 27, 2021 04:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.