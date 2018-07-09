App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

CARE upgrades Srei Equipment Finance long-term facilities

The upgrade factors in the overall improvement in the financial risk profile of SEFL, marked by "significant growth in disbursements in the fiscal 2017-18, improvement in profitability, collection efficiency and asset quality indicators," the company said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

CARE Ratings has upgraded its rating on Srei Equipment Finance's (SEFL) long-term facilities to 'CARE AA' with stable outlook from 'CARE AA-' with positive outlook.

The upgrade factors in the overall improvement in the financial risk profile of SEFL, marked by "significant growth in disbursements in the fiscal 2017-18, improvement in profitability, collection efficiency and asset quality indicators," the company said in a release.

The rating upgrade also takes into consideration "continuous reduction" in net non-performing assets, it said.

"This upgrade is a result of strong business fundamentals and will help us in diversification of resource base and reduce cost of funds," said Devendra Kumar Vyas, CEO of Srei Equipment Finance.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:12 pm

tags #Care Ratings #Companies #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.