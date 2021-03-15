English
CarDekho launches advanced GPS vehicle tracking system

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST

Automobile portal CarDekho on Monday launched an advanced and compact GPS vehicle tracking system Uplink to gain real-time access to a host of information such as live tracking, rash driving alerts, trips history, among others.

Powered by a compact plug-and-play device that can be connected to any vehicle, Uplink provides round the clock safety, security and surveillance of the vehicle, CarDekho said.

It paves the way for advanced connectivity, ensuring the customers' continuous communication with mobile apps - available on Android and iOS platform along with a web portal as well, it added.

"Today, technology is an integral part of our life, extending to our valuable assets like home and vehicles through IoT. Uplink enables vehicle owners to stay connected with their vehicle 24X7," said Sushant Bhatt, Business Head, Tech Solutions, CarDekho Group.

Uplink addresses the market need for a reliable connected vehicle solution at affordable pricing with a dedicated customer support team to assure uninterrupted service, he said.

The device can be easily installed by the user in 12V port or the OBD port (depending upon the variant) of the car, the company said, adding that to ensure a hassle-free experience, Uplink device comes pre-installed with a SIM.
PTI
