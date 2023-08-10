English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

    The real estate investment manager said its new CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 would have a target fund size of S$525 million and invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India.

    Reuters
    August 10, 2023 / 06:38 AM IST
    CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

    CapitaLand launches new India fund, sees $520 million addition to total FUM

    Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Thursday it had launched a new fund for business park development in India that is expected to add about S$700 million ($520 million) to its funds under management.

    The real estate investment manager said its new CapitaLand India Growth Fund 2 would have a target fund size of S$525 million and invest in Grade A business parks in prime locations across gateway cities in India.

    Additionally, the company said it had secured a S$263 million funding from a global institution for a 50% stake in the fund's first closing.

    CapitaLand's total funds under management stood at S$89 billion as of March 31, with a target to reach S$100 billion by fiscal year 2024.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Companies
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:26 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!