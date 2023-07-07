Can Harley Davidson X440, Bajaj Triumph Scrambler 400X & Speed 400 Dethrone Royal Enfield?
Eicher Motors’ Royal Enfield (RE) has been the king of premium bikes for long in the country. Thanks to its positioning and affordability, Royal Enfield’s dominance has been so strong over the years that Harley-Davidson, which was at the higher end of the higher end, abruptly exited India in 2020. But the American bike maker has now come back and is looking to eat into RE’s market share. Will Hero and Bajaj eat up Eicher Motors’ lunch? Watch here
July 07, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST