MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cairn executives meet finance ministry officials to discuss settlement of retrospective tax dispute: Report

The Parliament has passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which withdrew the contentious retrospective tax.

Moneycontrol News
August 12, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
In December 2020, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague asked India to return $1.2 billion to Cairn, plus interest of $500 million. (File image)

In December 2020, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague asked India to return $1.2 billion to Cairn, plus interest of $500 million. (File image)

UK-based Cairn Energy executives have met finance ministry officials on August 10 and sought clarifications on the settlement of the retrospective tax dispute.

One of the clarifications includes when and how the levies collected will be refunded, The Economic Times has reported. Cairn executives are expected to meet finance ministry officials again this week to discuss the settlement procedure.

"Cairn is not rejecting the proposal being offered by the government, but certain aspects such as how quickly can the refund take place, where and what needs to be done et al, has to be laid out clearly," a source told The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: Exclusive | How the govt set about burying retrospective tax in complete secrecy

Close

Related stories

The Parliament has passed the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which withdrew the contentious retrospective tax. The move will provide relief to telecom company Vodafone and Cairn Energy, which are locked in separate retrospective tax disputes with the government.

In December 2020, the Permanent Court of Arbitration at The Hague asked India to return $1.2 billion to Cairn, plus interest of $500 million.

Under the amendment, the government will refund the amount collected as retrospective tax without interest. The companies will also have to give an undertaking that they will not seek costs, damages, or interest.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Cairn Energy #India
first published: Aug 12, 2021 09:34 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.