Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

"The company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India, has received an EIR. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from July 15 to 19, 2019," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)', it added.