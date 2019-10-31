App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 01:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cadila Healthcare gets EIR from USFDA for Baddi facility

"The company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India, has received an EIR. The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the facility from July 15 to 19, 2019," Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Thursday said its Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator.

The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)', it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs 252.35 per scrip on BSE, up 0.96 percent from its previous close.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Baddi facility #Business #Cadila Healthcare #Companies #EIR #USFDA

