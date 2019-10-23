Cabinet briefing LIVE: Government approves in-principle merger for BSNL and MTNL says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Live now
Oct 23, 2019 04:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BSNL, MTNL get Rs 14,000-cr revival plan with in-principal merger
State-run telecom companies Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telecom Nigam (MTNL) will receive a Rs 14,000-crore revival package, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has said.
The government has approved changes to the fuel retailing policy in India, Union Minister Prakash Javdekar announced on October 23. Marketing and transportation of fuel will now be open to new players. A company will need to have a minimum net worth of Rs 250 crore to obtain permission for fuel retail outlet, with 5 percent of the fuel retail outlets will have to be set up in remote areas within two years of a company receiving authorisation. Read more.
Hardeep Singh Puri: Those unauthorised colonies that will be not be covered under scheme will not include affluent colonies or those built on forest area.
Hardeep Singh Puri: Ownership rights will be conferred to those living on private land or government land on the basis of basic documentation. Most of these inhabitants belong to lower income group. Rate charged will be nominal.
Hardeep Singh Puri: It has been requested from time to time, as a result of robust autonomous urbanisation, to formalise these unauthorised colonies.