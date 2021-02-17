MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Cabinet approves Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement between India and Mauritius

It will be the first trade agreement to be signed by India with a country in Africa.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Source: AP

Source: AP

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) between India and Mauritius, an official statement said.

It is aimed at liberalising norms to boost two-way commerce between the countries.

The India-Mauritius CECPA will be the first trade agreement to be signed by India with a country in Africa.

It a limited agreement, which will cover Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Trade in Services, Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT), Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, Dispute Settlement, Movement of Natural Persons, Telecom, Financial services, and Customs Procedures and Cooperation in other areas.

The CECPA between India and Mauritius covers 310 export items for India, including foodstuff and beverages, agricultural products, textile and textile articles, base metals and articles, electricals and electronic items, plastics and chemicals, and wood.

Close

Related stories

Mauritius will benefit from preferential market access into India for its 615 products, including frozen fish, speciality sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, beer, alcoholic drinks, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel.

A mutually convenient date would be finalised for the signing of the agreement, after which it will be implemented from the first date of the following month.

India has offered around 95 sub-sectors from the 11 broad services sectors, including professional services, R&D, other business services, telecommunication, financial, distribution, higher education, environmental, health, tourism and travel-related services, recreational services and transport services.

The bilateral trade between India and Mauritius has registered a growth of 233 percent from $206.76 million in Financial Year (FY) 2005-06 to $690.02 million in FY 2019-20.

While India's exports in 2019-20 stood at $662 million, the imports stood at $27.89 million.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #agreement #Cabinet #Comprehensive Economic cooperation #India-Mauritius #trade
first published: Feb 17, 2021 05:34 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

Future Wise | How will the labour law changes affect employees?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.