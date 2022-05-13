English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Bypoll for vacant RS seat from Odisha on June 13

    New Delhi, May 13 Bypoll to fill up a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13, the Election Commission said on Friday. The se..

    PTI
    May 13, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST
    Rajya Sabha (File image)

    Rajya Sabha (File image)


    Bypoll to fill up a vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Odisha will be held on June 13, the Election Commission said on Friday. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Biju Janata Dal's Subhash Chandra Singh on April 21. His term was to otherwise end on April 2, 2026.

    The notification will be issued on May 26 and polling will be held on June 13. According to established practice, the counting of votes will take place an hour after the polling concludes at 4.00 pm. The bypoll will help the EC fill up vacancies in the electoral college which elects the President. The term of Ram Nath Kovind ends on July 24 and polls could be held sometime in July.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Election Commission #Odisha #Rajya Sabha #Ram Nath Kovind #seat #Subhash Chandra Singh #vacancies
    first published: May 13, 2022 06:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.