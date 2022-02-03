Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be market leader in the cooker segment and has material The company has over the years maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 530+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 30%+share in other appliance and cookware categories

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value TTK at Rs 1270 i.e. 45x FY24E EPS

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

