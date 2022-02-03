MARKET NEWS

    Buy TTK Prestige; target of Rs 1270: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on TTK Prestige has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

    February 03, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on TTK Prestige


    TTK Prestige is India’s leading player in kitchen solutions and has been successful in transforming itself from a company manufacturing pressure cookers to having an entire gamut of home and kitchen appliances. It continues to be market leader in the cooker segment and has material The company has over the years maintained its balance sheet strength with strong cash reserves (~Rs 530+ crore) and healthy RoIC of 30%+share in other appliance and cookware categories


    Outlook


    We continue to remain positive and maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value TTK at Rs 1270 i.e. 45x FY24E EPS


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #TTK Prestige
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:35 pm
