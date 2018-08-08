App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Time Technoplast, target Rs 175: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 154-158 for the upside target of Rs 175 and a stop loss below Rs 143, says Shitij Gandhi of SMC Global Securities.

Shitij Gandhi

SMC Global Securities

Time Technoplast has been maintaining its downtrend since the beginning of the year and was trading in a sloping channel while forming a lower top and lower bottom formation on the daily charts.

However, in the last three months of consolidation at lower levels, the stock has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts while trading in the range of Rs 120-150.

The fresh breakout above the pattern formation has been witnessed this week with hefty volumes hints for more upside in prices moving forward. So, traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs 154-158 for the upside target of Rs 175 and a stop loss below Rs 143.
Disclaimer: The author is a Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 10:27 am

