Buy Time Technoplast; target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Time Technoplast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated August 17, 2021.

Broker Research
August 19, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast


Time Technoplast is a leading manufacturer of polymer based packaging & composite products with 34 production facilities in 11 countries. Established products (industrial packaging, PE pipe, battery others) contribute ~80% to the topline while value added product category (IBC, composite cylinders, mox films) contributes 20% of revenue Focus is to increase revenue sharing from value added product category in the next five years from 20% to 22%


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock We roll over our valuation on FY23E and value Time Technoplast at Rs 100 i.e. 5x EV/EBITDA on FY23E EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Time Technoplast
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:31 pm

