App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Swaraj Engines, target Rs 2440: SMC Global Securities

"The management of the company expects good growth for demand of domestic tractor due to govt’s continued thrust ion agri and rural sector, which would help the company to increase market share and financial growth of the company," says a report by SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SMC Global Securities

Swaraj Engines is engaged in manufacturing engines for fitment in to Swaraj Tractors which is manufactured by M&M at its Swaraj Division. The management of the company expects good growth for demand of domestic tractor due to govt’s continued thrust ion agri and rural sector, which would help the company to increase market share and financial growth of the company.

The central government has time and again reiterated its aim to double farm income by 2022 which has envisaged to be attained through better productivity and enhanced farm realisations.

It is a leading supplier of engines for the tractors to market leader M&M. The company is one of the key players to benefit from this transition.

The research firm has a buy on Swaraj Engines with target of Rs 2440 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Swaraj Engines

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.