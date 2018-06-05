Buy Sun TV Network, target Rs 1040: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Sun TV Network has resumed the uptrend after taking support at the neckline of the channel pattern indicating bullishness dominant in the stock.

Further, the stock witnessed buying on good volumes as it approached trendline breakout level of Rs 942. A successful breakout and sustained trade above this can extend the uptrend.

RSI has entered in the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 918-922 for a target of Rs 1,000-1,040, with a stop loss below Rs 875.

