Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sun TV Network, target Rs 1040: Aditya Agarwala

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 918-922 for a target of Rs 1,000-1,040, with a stop loss below Rs 875.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Aditya Agarwala

On the weekly chart, Sun TV Network has resumed the uptrend after taking support at the neckline of the channel pattern indicating bullishness dominant in the stock.

Further, the stock witnessed buying on good volumes as it approached trendline breakout level of Rs 942. A successful breakout and sustained trade above this can extend the uptrend.

RSI has entered in the bull zone affirming bullishness. The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 918-922 for a target of Rs 1,000-1,040, with a stop loss below Rs 875.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #Stocks Views #Sun TV Network

