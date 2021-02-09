MARKET NEWS

Buy Solara Active Pharma Sciences; target of Rs 1700: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Solara Active Pharma Sciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

February 09, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Solara Active Pharma Sciences


Solara delivered its best-ever quarterly performance for Q3FY2021 with revenues and earnings staging an impressive 24% and 59% y-o-y, growth respectively. Given the strong demand traction and ramp up of the Vizag plant (Phase I), strong new product launches, especially in the limited competition space augur well from a growth perspective. The company’s strong growth prospects, better earnings visibility, healthy balance sheet, and improving return ratios would support multiple expansion.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on Solara Active Pharma Sciences (Solara) with a revised PT of Rs. 1700.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:47 pm

