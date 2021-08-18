MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Shree Cement; target of Rs 31200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Shree Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 31200 in its research report dated August 10, 2021.

Broker Research
August 18, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Shree Cement


Shree Cement is the third largest cement group in India with domestic cement capacity of 43.4 MT as of FY21. In the past four years, it has diversified itself from a 100% north player to one with capacities now in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. It also has a presence in UAE with integrated cement capacity of 4 MT and 3.3 MT clinker (located near port in Ras-Al-Khaimah) Proximity to end user market, use of split gas and power generation capacity of 742 MW (including 211 MW WHRS) makes it most efficient player in the industry


Outlook


With volume led expected revenue CAGR of 16.5% and expected RoCE of 19%+, we remain positive on company. Hence, we maintain BUY rating We value Shree at Rs 31,200 i.e.20x FY23E EV/EBITDA


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shree Cement
first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:01 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.