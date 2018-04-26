App
Apr 26, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries, target Rs 1040: Mustafa Nadeem

"If the stocks manage to stay above Rs 1040 then the rally may extend to Rs 1090. Traders should place a stop loss below Rs 930 for all long positions," says Mustafa Nadeem, CEO at Epic Research.

Mustafa Nadeem

Reliance Industries is coming out of a long consolidation on the back of higher volume while the momentum indicators also show a positive divergence in the stock suggesting that the upside may continue with a possible target of Rs 1040.

If the stocks manage to stay above Rs 1040 then the rally may extend to Rs 1090. Traders should place a stop loss below Rs 930 for all long positions.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.)

Disclaimer: The author is CEO, Epic Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

