you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prabhat Dairy, target Rs 230: Jayant Manglik

We expect the company's net revenue and PAT to grow by 13.5 percent and 18.6 percent CAGR over FY18-FY20E.

Prabhat Dairy is an integrated milk and dairy products company, catering to both institutional (B2B) as well as retail (B2C) customers. The company’s growth prospects look bright, given the robust outlook of dairy sector, PDL’s plan to grow its business into new segments, product innovation in consumer business and strengthening distribution reach across India.

Good monsoon would result in better productivity yield and boost the company’s volume growth and improve its margins trajectory. We expect the company's net revenue and PAT to grow by 13.5 percent and 18.6 percent CAGR over FY18-FY20E.

With the company’s plans to reduce debt and improve working capital cycle, we expect a marked improvement in its return ratios also.

We have a target of Rs 230  per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 31, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Prabhat Dairy #Stocks Views

