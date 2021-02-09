MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy PI Industries; target of Rs 2740: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PI Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2740 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on PI Industries


Q3FY2021 results were strong with revenues/operating profit of Rs. 1,162 crore/Rs. 276 crore, up by 36.7%/47.7% y-o-y and 9%/14.8% above our estimate of Rs. 1,066 crore/Rs. 240 crore. Revenue beat was driven by a strong outperformance of the CSM business (40.1% y-o-y growth) and domestic business (26.2% y-o-y growth). Strong gross margins and efficient capacity utilisation drove up OPM by 176 bps y-o-y to 23.7%. The management expects strong growth momentum to sustain and guided for revenue growth of 20% each in FY2021 and FY2022. Outlook for CSM business is robust with the likely start of a new MPP in Q4FY21 and launch of 5-6 new molecules in FY22 while strong demand for branded products to drive growth for domestic business.


Outlook


Likely successful deployment of QIP money of Rs. 2,000 crore in high-margin, high-return pharma and specialty chemicals could act as a key re-rating catalyst. Hence, we maintain a Buy on PI Industries with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,740.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #PI Industries #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:49 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.