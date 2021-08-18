Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 270: ICICI Direct

buy_65254805

ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi

Motherson Sumi (MSS) primarily serves global PV industry with wiring harnesses, vision systems (mirrors) & plastic body parts as key product lines. History of successful turnarounds in acquisitions and inorganic-led growth SMRPBV order book was at €15.6 billion as of FY21

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on global PV premiumisation play, EV neutral products We value MSS at 30x P/E on FY23E basis for a revised target price of Rs 270 (earlier Rs 300).

Read More