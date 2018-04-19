App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2018 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission, target Rs 549: SMC Global Securities

"Its diversification focus has led to success in securing significant orders in the non-T&D business with healthy margins. We have a buy on the stock with target of Rs 549 per share," says SMC Global Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SMC Global Securities

Kalpataru Power Transmission is primarily engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) relating to infrastructure comprising power transmission and distribution etc.

The company continues to focus on improving profitability, order visibility and return ratios as a result of improved margins and unlocking of capital from non-core assets. Its diversification focus has led to success in securing significant orders in the non-T&D business with healthy margins.

SMC Global has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 549 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Kalpataru Power Transmission #Stocks Views

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.