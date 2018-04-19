Buy Kalpataru Power Transmission, target Rs 549: SMC Global Securities

SMC Global Securities

Kalpataru Power Transmission is primarily engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) relating to infrastructure comprising power transmission and distribution etc.

The company continues to focus on improving profitability, order visibility and return ratios as a result of improved margins and unlocking of capital from non-core assets. Its diversification focus has led to success in securing significant orders in the non-T&D business with healthy margins.

SMC Global has a buy on the stock with target of Rs 549 per share.

: The views and investment tips expressed on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.