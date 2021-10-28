MARKET NEWS

Buy Jagran Prakashan; target of Rs 80: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Jagran Prakashan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated October 27, 2021.

October 28, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Jagran Prakashan


Jagran Prakashan (Jagran) is a media conglomerate with interests spanning across printing and publication of newspapers & magazines, FM radio, digital, outdoor advertising and promotional marketing, event management and activation businesses. It publishes 10 publications from 13 states in five different languages. Group’s radio has operations at 39 FM stations besides web stations


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with cost rationalisation driving profitability recovery faster than anticipated along with healthy payout potential. We value Jagran at Rs 80 i.e. 8x FY23E P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Jagran Prakashan #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:19 pm

