Buy ITC; target of Rs 263: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on ITC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 263 in its research report dated July 29, 2021.

August 10, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on ITC


ITC limited is a diversified conglomerate with presence in FMCG, Hotels, Paperboards & Specialty Papers, Packaging, and Agri-business. The company directly employs over 36,500 people across businesses. Standalone revenue rose 36.6% YoY (-8.1% QoQ) on the back of growth across verticals, partially hindered by lockdowns in Q1FY22. EBITDA surged 50.8% YoY, as EBITDA margin expanded 300bps YoY to 31.0% owing to better product mix and cost management. PAT also rose 28.6% YoY, partly offset by lower other income and higher taxes. COVID second wave played a spoilsport during Q1FY22 limiting growth.



Outlook


However, we expect performance to improve going forward on the back of demand growth. We hereby reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 263 based on SOTP valuation.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Geojit #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Aug 10, 2021 02:08 pm

