Buy Infosys; target of Rs 2060: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Infosys

Infosys Ltd (Infy) is one of the leading IT players catering to BFSI, retail, communication, manufacturing & hi tech verticals. The company generates >56% of revenues from digital technologies Dividend payout (>80%), margins (>20%) and RoCE (>31%) key positives

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Infosys at Rs 2,060 i.e. 32x P/E on FY23E EPS

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More