Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance; target of Rs 584: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 584 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance


Q3 was stable, with operational numbers largely matching expectations, indicating an encouraging recovery. Annualised premium equivalent (APE) growth momentum continued across channels. APE increased by 13.7% y-o-y, VNB margin for 9M FY2021 improved to 26% (from 21.7% for FY2020). We find the insurance space attractive with a long growth runway and believe that players with strong balance sheets and business metrics stand to gain; IPRU is available at 2.4x / 2.1x its FY2022E / FY2023E EVPS.


Outlook


We recommend a Buy rating on ICICI Prudential with a price target of Rs. 584.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

