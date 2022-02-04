MARKET NEWS

    Buy Housing Development Finance Corporation; target of Rs 3589: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Housing Development Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3589 in its research report dated February 03, 2022.

    February 04, 2022 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Housing Development Finance Corporation


    HDFC’s PAT beat street expectations at Rs. 3,261 crore, up 11% y-o-y (but down ~14% q-o-q), led by strong individual loan growth (up by 16% y-o-y). Overall, AUM grew by 12% y-o-y and 4% q-o-q. •We expect all its business segments – individual, corporate, LRD, and construction finance to perform better going ahead. The management sounded optimistic about the strong pipeline for construction finance and LRDs and expects a positive growth in the non- individual book. Credit costs continued to decline, coming in at 7 bps in Q3FY22 versus 9 bps in Q2FY22. NPLs witnessed deterioration on account of revised guidelines of NPA recognition by the RBI.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on HDFC with an unchanged SOTP based PT of Rs. 3,589.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Housing Development Finance Corporation #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 04:02 pm
