Buy Gateway Distriparks; target of Rs 260: ICICI Direct

buy_74741686

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Gateway Distriparks

GDL’s Q4FY21 revenues grew 17% YoY to Rs 350 crore, led by 16% growth in the rail segment to Rs 255 crore and 20% growth in the CFS segment to Rs 96 crore. Rail volumes grew 15% YoY to 77772 TeUs and posted a record ~Rs 9926/TeU EBITDA performance. Subsequently, absolute EBITDA grew 48% to Rs 95 crore (led by EBITDA margin expansion by 566 bps to 27.2%). However, PAT grew 3x to Rs 47 crore as a stronger operational performance was further supported by lower depreciation and interest expense.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 260 (19x FY23E EPS, earlier TP Rs 240).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More