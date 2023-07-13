English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 91.60 : June 13, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro is likely to hold its gains amid weakness in the dollar. Further, expectation of better economic numbers from Eurozone could also provide enough strength to the pair to stay above 1.11 mark.

    July 13, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro is likely to hold its gains amid weakness in the dollar. Further, expectation of better economic numbers from Eurozone could also provide enough strength to the pair to stay above 1.11 mark. EURUSD is most likely to rise towards 1.1180 level as long as it stays above 1.11. EURINR may find the support near 91.00 level and rise towards 91.80 level.

    first published: Jul 13, 2023 11:48 am