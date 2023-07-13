Buy EURINR; target of : 91.60 : June 13, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro is likely to hold its gains amid weakness in the dollar. Further, expectation of better economic numbers from Eurozone could also provide enough strength to the pair to stay above 1.11 mark. EURUSD is most likely to rise towards 1.1180 level as long as it stays above 1.11. EURINR may find the support near 91.00 level and rise towards 91.80 level.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

13072023 - curr