MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Dwarikesh Sugar; target of Rs 135: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Dwarikesh Sugar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Dwarikesh Sugar


    Dwarikesh Sugar (DSL) is a UP based sugar company with sugar crushing capacity of 21500 TCD, distillery capacity of 163 KLD & co-generation capacity of 91 MW. It is undertaking a distillery capacity addition of 170 KLD with investment of Rs 230 crore. The distillery will be commissioned by June-2022. The company would be able to increase distillery volumes to 11 crore litre in FY24 from 3.2 crore litre in FY21


    Outlook


    We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value the stock at Rs 135, valuing the business at 3x FY23 BV.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Dwarikesh Sugar #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.