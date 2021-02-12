MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Cadila Healthcare; target of Rs 550: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cadila Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

Broker Research
February 12, 2021 / 04:04 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cadila Healthcare


Cadila Healthcare (CDH) posted in-line 3QFY21 results, led by a superior performance in India/EM, partly offset by a dip in US sales. CDH is progressing well on NCE programs and developing complex injectables. It is not only working on developing a vaccine for COVID but is also building manufacturing capacity to meet commercial requirements once the vaccine is approved. We tweak our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23E to reflect a) superior growth in the Specialty sub-segment in the Domestic Formulation (DF) segment, b) a better outlook for the Consumer Wellness segment, and c) a gradual uptick in growth in the US Generics segment. We value CDH at 22x 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR550. We remain positive on CDH on account of its strong ANDA pipeline (comprising injectables), its NCE portfolio, and outperformance in DF. The vaccine opportunity may be a potential trigger over the medium term. Maintain Buy.


Outlook


We value CDH at 22x (in line with its three-year average) 12M forward earnings to arrive at TP of INR550. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Cadila Healthcare #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Over 7 million Indians vaccinated so far; WHO clears the air on Oxford vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.