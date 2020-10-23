Business Insight | Govt rules out rollback of digital tax

The Indian government has received requests for rollback of its digital tax by the industry, but it would not be considering any such proposals. The tax applies to e-commerce transactions by non-resident digital companies in India such as Amazon, Google, Adobe, Uber and Udemy

Foreign digital companies in India were required to pay an equalisation levy of 2 percent on e-commerce transactions from April 1. However, it is reported that by September over Rs 400 crore was collected and payments have been received past the deadline.

Here's where things stand in the digital tax row.