English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business in the Week Ahead (July 17-21, 2023)

    Key data points on US’s manufacturing and industrial sector and inflation rates of UK and Euro area will be released next week. These macros are crucial and will be keenly awaited

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (July 17-21, 2023)

    Key data points will be released next week. Here's what to keep an eye out for.

    It has been a good week for the bourses with both the Sensex and Nifty touching an all-time high. A ripple effect of the global market rally led to Sensex breaching the historic 66,000-mark. As US macros reinforced a milder inflation outlook, the global markets responded with enthusiasm. Asian stocks registered significant gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.52% and mainland Chinese blue chips added 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1%. On the other hand, the European stock markets traded mixed...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sticking the landing

      Jul 14, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's future in space exploration hinges on Chandrayaan-3, prudent measures n...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers