Business in the Week Ahead (July 17-21, 2023)

Key data points will be released next week. Here's what to keep an eye out for.

It has been a good week for the bourses with both the Sensex and Nifty touching an all-time high. A ripple effect of the global market rally led to Sensex breaching the historic 66,000-mark. As US macros reinforced a milder inflation outlook, the global markets responded with enthusiasm. Asian stocks registered significant gains, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.52% and mainland Chinese blue chips added 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1%. On the other hand, the European stock markets traded mixed...