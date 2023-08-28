Bullish on India: PM Modi does not waste time says Raian Karanjawala

Raian Karanjawala

Explaining why he is optimistic about India’s future, prominent lawyer and Managing Partner of Karanjawala and Co, Raian Karanjawala, said that the development we see in the country today is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work ethic.

“A large part of the economic progress is due to the efforts made by the Prime Minister,” he added. According to Karanjawala, Modi does not waste a moment and does not miss any opportunity to make the country shine.

Improved infra

Karanjawala invoked the epitaph of famous architect Christopher Wren — “If you want to see his monument, look around you” — and says the government can make a similar boast.

“If you want to see what they have achieved, all you have to do, is to look around you.” He says that electricity toilets, roads, and phones have reached many villages now.

“If you go to small towns, you will see economic progress. If you go to the smaller cities, you will probably find that either an airport has come up, or is in the process of being built, or is in the pipeline. This has increased the air connectivity in the country manifold,” he added.

According to Karanjawala, distances between cities have shrunk since the government has laid many good highways. “It is on these roadways and railroads that the wheels of commerce travel, and any improvement in such infrastructure leads to an improvement in the economy’s momentum.”

Diaspora dividend

Karanjawala feels that Modi’s international outreach has worked in his favour. He noted that since Modi travels abroad frequently and meets the India diaspora in various countries, they have become India’s biggest ambassadors.

“People have now got used to dealing with Indians in their country, and therefore, feel much more confident about coming and investing in India itself,” Karanjawala said, and added that the outreach and the diaspora will contribute to India’s economic progress in years to come.

“It is indeed a matter of pride for this country that today, when Modi goes to the UK, he meets a Prime Minister who is of Indian origin. Or when he goes to the US and meets the Vice President, she is also of Indian origin,” says Karanjawala.

India’s time

``The Covid and its aftermath saw the world pivot from China, and India has benefitted considerably from that,” said Karanjawala, and added that India is now preparing to become one of the big manufacturing hubs of the world.

The above factors, along with the fact that living standards have fallen in certain parts of Europe, has made India an increasingly attractive destination, Karanjawala noted.

“All this puts us in a sunny spot, and I look forward to many more years of great economic growth,” he added.