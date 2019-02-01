App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Recommended articleUnion Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20

or go to

Budget 2019
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Feb 01, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

highlights

  • Feb 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Our government hopes to create 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years. Jan Dhan, Aadhaar mobile, and direct benefit transfer have been game changers, Goyal notes. Aadhaar is now near-universally implemented and helped ensure poor get the benefit of govt schemes directly in their bank accounts, he says. 

  • Feb 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Villages to be converted to digital villages. Target over the next 5 years is to create over 1 lakh digital villages

  • Feb 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Allocation for North Eastern Region proposed to be increased to 58,166 crore in this year, a 21% rise over previous year: FM

  • Feb 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

    2% interest subvention to farmers for animal husbandry : FM

  • Feb 01, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Cost of data and voice calls in India is possibly the lowest in the world: FM.

  • Feb 01, 11:55 AM (IST)

    The operating ratio of Railways is seen at 96.2% in FY19 and 95% in FY20, Goyal says

  • Feb 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

  • Feb 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Our commitment to promote renewable energy is reflected in our initiative to set up International Solar Alliance; installed solar generation capacity has increased 10 times in last five years; lakhs of new jobs being created by the sector: FM

  • Feb 01, 11:54 AM (IST)

    Indian Railways budget outlay Rs 1,48,658 crore.

  • Feb 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Installed solar generation capacity in India increased by 10 times in the last 5 years.

  • Feb 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Inland freight waterways have commenced from Kolkata to Varanasi. North-eastern states may also be connected in due course.

  • Feb 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    Piyush Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20. 

  • Feb 01, 11:53 AM (IST)

    1. India has achieved over 98% rural sanitation coverage.
    2. 5.45 lakh villages declared #ODF
    3. #SwachhBharat now a national movement

  • Feb 01, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Goyal talks about 100 plus airports now in India. But the number is far below the government target. - Prince Thomas, Corporate Bureau Chief.

  • Feb 01, 11:51 AM (IST)

    India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world, 27 kms of highways built each day, projects stuck for decades completed; #SagarMala will help faster handling of import and export cars: FM

  • Feb 01, 11:51 AM (IST)

    All farmers affected by severe natural disasters to will continue to get 2 per cent interest subvention and additional 3 percent on timely loan repayment: FM

  • Feb 01, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Our soldiers are our pride and honour. OROP, pending for the last 40 years, has been implemented by us: Piyush Goyal.

    Already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore for our soldiers under OROP, Substantial hike in military service pay has been announced.

  • Feb 01, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Indian Railways has experienced the safest year in its history. All unmanned level crossings on broad guage network have been completely eliminated, Goyal highlights

  • Feb 01, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Domestic air passenger traffic has doubled in the last 5 years.

  • Feb 01, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Construction of rural roads has been tripled; 15.8 lakh out of a total 17.84 lakh habitations have been connected with pucca roads under #PMGSY.
    #PMGSY allocated 19,000 crore rupees in 2019-20(BE) : FM

  • Feb 01, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Bharat has got the full attention of the Govt. Farmers, cattle, unorganised segment, rural women, are among the major themes. But will these spur rural income? No disruptive intervention, yet. - Prince Thomas, Corporate Bureau Chief.

  • Feb 01, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Defence Budget increased to Rs 3 lakh crore.

  • Feb 01, 11:50 AM (IST)

    Domestic passenger traffic has doubled in the last 5 years and this will mean new jobs in the aviation sector. 

  • Feb 01, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Rs. 1 crore loan can now be obtained under 59 minutes: FM. Promises, and claims - Sounak Mitra - Associate Editor.

  • Feb 01, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Over Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme so far by the BJP government.

  • Feb 01, 11:49 AM (IST)

    Goyal allocates Rs 3 lakh crore for the defence sector for FY20. If necessary, additional funds will be provided for safety and security of our army personnel, Goyal says

  • Feb 01, 11:49 AM (IST)

  • Feb 01, 11:47 AM (IST)

    Goyal now moves on the defence sector. We had promised to implement One Rank One Pension. We have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore after implementing the scheme in true spirit, he said. 

  • Feb 01, 11:47 AM (IST)

    India's youth have turned into job creators from job seekers. The country has become the second-largest hub for startups: Piyush Goyal.

  • Feb 01, 11:47 AM (IST)

    9 nine priority areas identified; National  Artificial Intelligence Portal to be developed soon: Piyush Goyal.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.