Feb 01, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Union Budget 2019-20 LIVE: FM Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present the Interim Budget 2019 in the Parliament today. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
highlights
Our government hopes to create 1 lakh digital villages in the next 5 years. Jan Dhan, Aadhaar mobile, and direct benefit transfer have been game changers, Goyal notes. Aadhaar is now near-universally implemented and helped ensure poor get the benefit of govt schemes directly in their bank accounts, he says.
Villages to be converted to digital villages. Target over the next 5 years is to create over 1 lakh digital villages
Allocation for North Eastern Region proposed to be increased to 58,166 crore in this year, a 21% rise over previous year: FM
2% interest subvention to farmers for animal husbandry : FM
Cost of data and voice calls in India is possibly the lowest in the world: FM.
The operating ratio of Railways is seen at 96.2% in FY19 and 95% in FY20, Goyal says
Our commitment to promote renewable energy is reflected in our initiative to set up International Solar Alliance; installed solar generation capacity has increased 10 times in last five years; lakhs of new jobs being created by the sector: FM
Indian Railways budget outlay Rs 1,48,658 crore.
Installed solar generation capacity in India increased by 10 times in the last 5 years.
Inland freight waterways have commenced from Kolkata to Varanasi. North-eastern states may also be connected in due course.
Piyush Goyal allocates Rs 64,587 crore for Railways in FY20.
1. India has achieved over 98% rural sanitation coverage.
2. 5.45 lakh villages declared #ODF
3. #SwachhBharat now a national movement
Goyal talks about 100 plus airports now in India. But the number is far below the government target. - Prince Thomas, Corporate Bureau Chief.
India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world, 27 kms of highways built each day, projects stuck for decades completed; #SagarMala will help faster handling of import and export cars: FM
All farmers affected by severe natural disasters to will continue to get 2 per cent interest subvention and additional 3 percent on timely loan repayment: FM
Our soldiers are our pride and honour. OROP, pending for the last 40 years, has been implemented by us: Piyush Goyal.
Already disbursed Rs 35,000 crore for our soldiers under OROP, Substantial hike in military service pay has been announced.
Indian Railways has experienced the safest year in its history. All unmanned level crossings on broad guage network have been completely eliminated, Goyal highlights
Domestic air passenger traffic has doubled in the last 5 years.
Construction of rural roads has been tripled; 15.8 lakh out of a total 17.84 lakh habitations have been connected with pucca roads under #PMGSY.
#PMGSY allocated 19,000 crore rupees in 2019-20(BE) : FM
Bharat has got the full attention of the Govt. Farmers, cattle, unorganised segment, rural women, are among the major themes. But will these spur rural income? No disruptive intervention, yet. - Prince Thomas, Corporate Bureau Chief.
Defence Budget increased to Rs 3 lakh crore.
Domestic passenger traffic has doubled in the last 5 years and this will mean new jobs in the aviation sector.
Rs. 1 crore loan can now be obtained under 59 minutes: FM. Promises, and claims - Sounak Mitra - Associate Editor.
Over Rs 35,000 crore has been allocated under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme so far by the BJP government.
Goyal allocates Rs 3 lakh crore for the defence sector for FY20. If necessary, additional funds will be provided for safety and security of our army personnel, Goyal says
Goyal now moves on the defence sector. We had promised to implement One Rank One Pension. We have already disbursed over Rs 35,000 crore after implementing the scheme in true spirit, he said.
India's youth have turned into job creators from job seekers. The country has become the second-largest hub for startups: Piyush Goyal.
9 nine priority areas identified; National Artificial Intelligence Portal to be developed soon: Piyush Goyal.